Gastonia teen living in fear after being shot through apartment window

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are searching for whoever shot into an apartment on Saturday night. The bullet hit a 17-year-old girl who was helping her friend pack up to move.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Apartments.
“I was shook," the teen said. "I didn’t really have any words.”
She wanted to remain anonymous for this interview. She says the incident gave her the scare of her life.
“I was packing up this box, we were listening to music, and next thing I know I hear a pop,” she said.
She was helping her friend pack up boxes, when something hit her in the stomach.
“We saw the hole in the wall," she said. "At this time, I did not realize I had been shot.”
At first, she thought she had been electrocuted. Her mother told her to go to the hospital. Doctors told her she had been shot. She later learned someone shot into the window, which sent the bullet through the wall and then into her stomach.
“I knew right then that this was not gonna be good at all," says the 17-year-old’s mother.
Her mother rushed to meet her at the hospital.
“I never seen so much pain," the mother said. "I’ll never be the same since I seen her that one time.”
She said doctors decided it is safer to leave the bullet inside of her.
“It was a clean entrance and it would hurt her more to take the bullet out,” the mother said.
Her daughter feels lucky to be alive after she looked at where the bullet pierced the wall.
“Where the bullet came through the wall was right above the couch. If we had been sitting on the couch it would have blew our head off,” she said.
Despite healing up physically, she is still feeling the pain emotionally. The girl says she is still terrified of whoever pulled that trigger.
“Is he looking for me? Is he not looking for me? Does he know who I am?" she said.
They hope someone who knows something comes forward.
“If people know anything please help!" the mother said. "That’s all I’m asking, just help!”
According to police reports, a woman living a few doors down told police someone threatened to shoot up her apartment a few hours before this shooting. Police are investigating whether the two cases are connected.
If you know anything in this case, call crime stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Police pay up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.
