Employee who worked Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons XFL game tests positive for coronavirus, per report

"We have worked with the employee and the operator of the stadium, First and Goal, to evaluate potential exposures at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game, and we've determined that the risk of infection to attendees from this person was low," James Apa, spokesman for Public Health - Seattle/King County, told The Seattle Times in an email Thursday. "We are following up with a few co-workers with close contacts of the employee at the February 22nd game to provide guidance on appropriate precautions."