Deadly head-on crash closes highway in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One man was killed and another person was injured in a head-on crash in Chester County Friday morning, authorities say.
The deadly wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 21 at Fincher Road near Fort Lawn, closing part of the highway.
Troopers say a Nissan Altima traveled left of center on U.S. 21 and struck a Ford pick-up truck head-on.
The driver of the Nissan Altima was killed, troopers say. The driver of the Ford was injured and taken to Piedmont hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
The name of the man killed has not been released.
