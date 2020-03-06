Case of whooping cough confirmed in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, was confirmed in Caldwell County this week.
Caldwell County Health Department reported the person diagnosed with whooping cough is being treated, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control and those they came in close contact with have been notified.
Whooping cough is an infection that affects the airways and is easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing. It causes a severe cough that can last for weeks or months, sometimes leading to coughing fits or vomiting.
Officials say anyone can get whooping cough, but it can be dangerous for infants and people with weakened immune systems. Family members with pertussis can spread it to newborns.
Caldwell County Health Department urges the community to be aware of possible symptoms. At first, symptoms are typically mild, including runny nose, low-grade fever, and occasional cough. Infants may also have a pause in their breathing, known as apnea.
After one to two weeks, officials say symptoms can worsen to include:
- Severe coughing spells, followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound when a breath is taken
- Throwing-up after coughing fits, especially in young children
- Feeling very tired after coughing fits.
People who are experiencing symptoms should limit contact with others and should seek medical care. Doctors may do a lab test to see if a person has whooping cough and can prescribe antibiotics as treatment for those who are sick or can give them to people who have been exposed but who have not become ill. If someone has had possible contact with whooping cough, monitor for signs and symptoms.
“It is very important to be tested for pertussis if someone has the signs and symptoms. Pertussis can be a more serious infection among infants and young children. It can be fatal, especially in babies under 1 year of age,” stated Dr. Mark Picton, Medical Director, Caldwell County Health Department.
“The best protection against pertussis is vaccination. We urge everyone to make sure their family’s vaccinations are up-to-date,” said Health Director Anna Martin.
Additional information about whooping cough can be found on the CDC website.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding whooping cough, please call the Caldwell County Health Department at (828) 426-8400.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.