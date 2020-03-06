Businesses with ties to Charlotte implement travel restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Our first priority remains keeping Wells Fargo employees and customers safe and well-informed and doing what we can to help minimize potential spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are now restricting all non-essential business air travel in the United States, and requiring executive-level approval for any business air travel deemed essential. Earlier this week, we implemented restrictions on all international business travel. We continue to follow all public health guidance, and we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers while reducing the risk to our employees and customers. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are communicating regularly with employees.