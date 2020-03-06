Businesses with ties to Charlotte implement travel restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple businesses with ties to the Charlotte area are implementing travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.
Both Lowe’s and Wells Fargo have put limitations on travel for employees. Each company employs thousands of people in the Charlotte area and across the state of North Carolina.
A representative of Lowe’s confirmed to WBTV Thursday that travel has been suspended for employees traveling to and from Asia.
Wells Fargo confirmed that restrictions have been implemented on all international business travel. The company will also be restricting all non-essential business travel in the United States.
The financial services company sent WBTV the following statement:
Our first priority remains keeping Wells Fargo employees and customers safe and well-informed and doing what we can to help minimize potential spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are now restricting all non-essential business air travel in the United States, and requiring executive-level approval for any business air travel deemed essential. Earlier this week, we implemented restrictions on all international business travel. We continue to follow all public health guidance, and we remain focused on meeting the needs of our customers while reducing the risk to our employees and customers. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are communicating regularly with employees.
Charlotte resident Keith Richardson works in sales for a large healthcare company that has an office in Charlotte. Richardson said the company sent out an email Wednesday notifying employees that travel restrictions were being put in place.
“They sent an email out yesterday and literally told us that they were gonna ban traveling. They’re not gonna send us internationally to travel. They want to keep us here,” Richardson explained to WBTV in an interview Thursday night.
He said that while he doesn’t travel much for work, he likes that the company is taking a proactive approach to the coronavirus outbreak.
“You’re working around individuals in cubicles. You’re in a tight space and a sneeze, a cough, it spreads, your family, the children go to school, so I think you really have to be careful with that,” said Richardson.
He also noted that the outbreak has made him more cognizant of the potential spreading of germs.
“I don’t want to go to someone’s home and I’m sick and infect them, don’t know what I have or vice versa so it’s really made me very mindful of my surroundings of where I’m going and who I’m dealing with,” said Richardson.
At least one convention set to be held in Charlotte has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. SNAXPO20, a convention devoted to the international snack industry, was set to be held in Charlotte from March 22 to March 24.
Elizabeth Avery, President & CEO of SNAC International, issued the following statement Thursday regarding the event’s cancellation:
As a result of the impact of significantly reduced anticipated attendance related to recent corporate travel restrictions, SNAC International has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual main event, SNAXPO 2020, scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the coming days and weeks, we will be investigating all possible options, including rescheduling the event in 2020.
SNAC International will immediately begin the process of providing refunds for all registration fees. We will also be reaching out to all exhibitors and sponsors to offer full compensation for their booth registration fee and sponsorship investment, as well as to discuss their interest in reinvesting those funds in support of a future SNAC International event.
SNAXPO is the most comprehensive convention devoted exclusively to the international snack industry, bringing together the entire supply chain under one roof. We are committed to serving the needs of the snack industry and its supply chain and will stay in close contact as we have more information to share.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.