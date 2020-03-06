Blustery breezes blow, snow for the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Behind Thursday’s front, cold air and snow have come back to the mountains. We’ve issued a First Alert for the High Country with two to three inches of snow in the populated areas with three to five inches more likely closer to the peaks which, yet again, will set the stage for another great skiing weekend.
Keep in mind, wind gusts to 50 mph are forecast for the mountains today, and with readings in the 20s, it won’t be very comfortable to be outdoors for extended periods of time.
East of the mountains, sunshine will dominate today and so will cooler air, with highs not getting out of the low to mid 50s in most neighborhoods. The chill won’t hang around long, but the sunshine will. And along with it, a rapid warming trend will get underway as soon as Sunday with high rocketing back through the 60s and then hovering around 70° for most of next week.
Looking beyond the weekend, Monday will still feature plenty of sunshine and warm readings near 70° before our next chance of showers arrives during the middle part of next week.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
