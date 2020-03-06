Appalachian State University confirms three cases of mumps

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three cases of mumps have been confirmed in students at Appalachian State University.
The university made the announcement Friday and said the cases involve students who live off campus.
“All individuals diagnosed with the virus are being treated, and actions are in effect to minimize contact with the three individuals, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control, and they are fully cooperating in following isolation instructions,” Appalachian State University officials say.
The mumps is a virus spread through close contact. The most effective prevention method is the MMR vaccine, university health officials say, “which is safe and effective in preventing the spread of mumps.”
Mumps is spread through direct contact with respiratory secretions or saliva through sharing items with an infected person. The average time from exposure to onset of illness for mumps is 16 to 18 days, with a range of 12-25 days. University officials say people with mumps are most infectious from two days before symptoms appear to five days after the onset of symptoms.
Symptoms of mumps include headache, loss of appetite, swelling of the salivary glands, and low-grade fever.
“We have been working with local health department staff to interview ill students about their activities during their periods of contagion and identify anyone they have come in close contact with," Student Health Service medical director Dr. Taylor Rushing said. "We have been reviewing immunization records with students who may have been exposed, offering immunizations if necessary, and ensuring they are aware of the signs and symptoms of mumps.”
Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required for all Appalachian State University students unless the student has claimed an exemption.
School officials are working with state and county health officials to handle the situation.
