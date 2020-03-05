Woman charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals, 20 dogs seized

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County woman faces multiple charges of cruelty to animals after Rowan Animal Services seized 20 dogs from her Sidney Drive home.
Salisbury Police charged Dorothy Parker Cline, 69, on Monday with 10 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Another six charges are expected. In addition, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Cline with 16 misdemeanor counts of failure to vaccinate all 16 dogs with rabies shots.
The case came to attention of Rowan Animal Services one week ago when they were called to the home on Sidney Drive in reference to a dog attacking a neighbor’s dog on the neighbor’s property.
Rowan Animal Services enforcement officer Logan Horne responded on the call.
“Several dogs came up to the fence line,” Horne said. “several were missing hair, had dry skin. At that point I felt like we needed to look further into the dogs on the property and that’s when we moved in.”
Cline told Horne that she was not able to catch the dogs to care for them because they had “weren’t socialized” and had never been leashed.
Horne told Cline that the dogs needed immediate medical attention.
“There was one dog scratching and had scratched so much it had an open wound and was bleeding,” Horne added. “I pointed that out, I said ‘this is not good,’ so she did agree to sign over the ten that in my opinion were the worst.”
Horne said when the dogs were brought to the shelter, the shelter manager said they were some of the worst dogs she had ever seen at the local shelter.
“They are under treatment now, under our care,” Horne said. “We’re trying to figure out what caused these dogs to lose their hair and have that dry skin.”
The dogs are smaller dogs, Horne said, chow mixes, two Pomeranians, and two Chihuahuas.
Horne said that one of the dogs that was brought in had a litter of puppies over the weekend. Cline told Horne that she didn’t even know that the dog was pregnant.
Some of the dogs will be available for adoption once they are assessed. Others will be held at the shelter for the time being.
“The message is that in Rowan County, animal cruelty is a serious matter,” Horne said. “When we come out and find dogs lacking medical treatment, in horrible condition, that’s a criminal offense and we want to move forward criminally prosecuting these people that are abusing these animals.”
