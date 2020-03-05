Winthrop rolls past Upstate 106-70 in Big South

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Hunter Hale scored 21 points, Josh Ferguson added 17, both knocking down five 3-pointers and second-seeded Winthrop used a school tournament record 16 triples to cruise past seventh-seeded South Carolina Upstate 106-70 in the Big South Conference tourney quarterfinals.
The Eagles (22-10), who faced the UNC-Ashville-Gardner-Webb winner in the semifinals, were 16 of 30 behind the arc and shot 60% overall.
Winthrop was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers and shot 73% in the second half, including a stretch when the Eagles went 14 of 15.
Tommy Bruner scored 19 points for the Spartans.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)