8th Annual ‘Run Jen Run’ to be held in SouthPark Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jen Pagani started a foundation to financially help breast cancer fighters, before she lost her own battle to the disease.
Saturday marks the 8th annual, and it has grown leaps and bounds since that inaugural morning. Over a thousand people will be meeting in Symphony Park this Saturday morning, ten being women who have directly benefited from the money raised in Jen’s spirit.
Go Jen Go! is a dedicated grass-roots organization. Last year, it granted over $120,000 in critical financial support to 188 local families. It’s one of those groups quietly keeping the power on in homes for fighters, or making sure a single parent can get food on the table.
I can say from witnessing it up close, GJG does remarkable work without wanting attention in return.
Jen was an Ironman athlete, and would be 50 years old this year. Her husband Joe and their two boys are thriving, but obviously miss her deeply. No doubt, Joe has said, she’d be proud of what has been accomplished by the Foundation in her name.
To sign up for the 5k (you can walk or run – no pressure to finish fast), go to www.runjenrun5k.com up until 7am on Saturday morning. Or, just show up. On-site registration is open Saturday from 6:30am-7:30am.
There will be a Kids Fun Zone, Survivors Corner and SPEED FOR NEED will be out there pushing people who can’t walk themselves.
We’ll be kicking things off at 7:50am at the park bam-smack next to SouthPark Mall, in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot area.
If you can't make it but want to know more about Go Jen Go!, head to www.gojengo.org.
-Molly
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.