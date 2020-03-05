Stark County chef’s act of kindness goes viral on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A simple act of kindness by a local restaurant owner has gone viral on social media and for good reason.
“It’s unbelievable, very humbling,” says Demond Germany, owner of Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge in Louisville.
A “thank you” post on Facebook by a new customer, Lisa West, has now been shared more than 2,000 times.
Lisa West has her hands full, to say the least. The mom of eight doesn’t often get to dine at a restaurant. So, you can imagine her excitement when her husband surprised her with a date night dinner delivery from Scratch Steakhouse.
Unfortunately, the delivery service forgot part of their order, so she called the restaurant and spoke to the owner.
“He asked me if my husband and I had ever been in here, and I said no because we have eight kids, so we can’t get out of the house,” said Lisa, with a little chuckle.
Demond told Lisa he’d personally deliver not only food for her and her husband, but a feast for the entire family.
“And sure enough he showed up with two big, giant bags of delicious food for us,” says Lisa.
But what Demond didn’t know was that the West family struggles were more than just the size of their family.
“Ava, one of my 3-year-old twins is medically complex and she requires a lot of care, and we don’t have a sitter who is equipped to care for her needs,” says Lisa.
Lisa says she had just received test results as well, that weren’t such great news. But ironically, the day of that delivery, February 29th, was “National Rare Disease Day.” Lisa thinks it was a sign.
“We pray a lot and I just feel like God used Demond as a vessel to remind my husband and I that God hears us and God sees us,” says Lisa.
It was one simple act of kindness that provided so much more than a family dinner. It was truly food for the soul.
