Rowan County Health Department provides update on coronavirus (COVID-19) and prevention measures

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to Governor Roy Cooper’s office, the first case of COVID-19 has been identified in Wake County, North Carolina. The case is an isolated occurrence and COVID-19 is not widespread in North Carolina.
Rowan County continues to have zero cases of COVID-19. The Rowan County Health Department reports that it is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation. The department continues to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to manage the latest information related to the virus and ensure preparedness.
North Carolina Division of Public Health recommends everyone continue taking precautions to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses, which includes COVID-19.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Limiting the exposure of your nose, mouth and eyes to unwashed hands can help to protect from the spread of all germs and illnesses.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill and stay home if you are ill.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
All North Carolinians can better prepare for COVID-19 by getting up-to-date information directly from reliable sources like NCDHHS and the CDC.
The Rowan County Health Department urges residents to be thoughtful about what you read or hear about the virus and make sure you are separating rumor from fact before you act. For more information, please visit:
For more information, you may also call the NC DHHS COVID-19 information line at 866-462-3821. Press 1 for English or to ask for a language interpreter. Spanish speakers should press 2. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “Chat.”
