Report: Salisbury native, DE Chris Smith to sign with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NFL defensive end and Salisbury native Chris Smith is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to an ESPN report.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday, citing sources, that the former Browns defensive end is signing a one-year deal with the Panthers.
Smith spent the last two seasons with the Browns and the year before that with the Bengals. Smith was with the Jaguars from 2014-16 after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Arkansas.
He has 67 career tackles, 8.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits.
Smith made a name as a standout defensive player on West Rowan state championship teams a decade ago, then signed to play college ball with Arkansas, and on to the pros with the Cleveland Browns, but locals say he has never forgotten his community.
In 2018, Smith came home to give $40,000 to the Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic fund, and an additional donation to a local charter school.
Smith held a candlelight vigil in Charlotte in late 2019 for Petara Cordero, his girlfriend and the mother of their daughter, who was tragically killed in a car accident on an interstate in Cleveland, Ohio.
