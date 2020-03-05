Registered sex offender charged with soliciting 7-year-old for sex at Tri-State park

SAYLER PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A man charged with importuning appeared in Hamilton County Court Thursday morning.
William Allen, 53, is accused of soliciting a 7-year-old to “engage in sexual activity” in Fernbank Park on River Road, according to court documents.
Deputies say Allen “asked to touch” the victim.
The Great Parks of Hamilton County said the child was approached on Sunday, March 1. The child’s mother contacted authorities and rangers responded.
Allen was found nearby.
He was later arrested for violating his parole for an unrelated incident in Indiana.
According to an affidavit, and court officials, Allen has prior child-victim oriented offense convictions that happened in 1986 and 2015.
He was convicted in 2011 and 2015 on those prior cases for gross sexual imposition, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Allen is a registered sex offender.
In court on Thursday, the judge set his bond at $300,000.
He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Allen is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.
FOX19 NOW reached out the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office who said they have nothing to say about the case at this point.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.