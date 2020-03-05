Puppy hit by Butler Co. train becomes community inspiration one year later

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Almost a year after a puppy survived being hit by a train in Hamilton, the pup, named Trooper, has become a staple in the community.
Trooper’s mom, Elizabeth Forman, says he’s living like a king these days alongside his fur-siblings, including his best bud, a dog named Felix.
Many of Trooper’s siblings have special needs just like him.
Forman says Trooper speeds through life in the fast lane, not letting anything slow him down despite his physical disabilities.
“He doesn’t suffer from depression," Forman said. “He doesn’t have any self-pity, and he’s actually learned to walk on his two front legs without his bottom touching the ground.”
When Trooper was hit by the train in March 2019, medical staffers worked tirelessly to save him. They amputated both of his back legs and removed one of his eyes. At the time, they were not sure he would make it. But he did, and one year later, he’s thriving.
“He’s had all the experiences," Forman said. "He’s had many more than the normal dog would ever have. He’s traveled. He’s met thousands of people. He’s raised donations.”
Forman says Trooper has become a face of adversity, inspiring people of all shapes and sizes to never give up on their hopes and dreams.
His Facebook page, The Trooper Telegraph, has more than 15,000 followers.
Forman said Trooper gets his energy from people. Several times a week, he makes guest appearances. He visits nursing homes, medical facilities and schools to spread love and provide comfort.
His next big stop should be Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
“He does extremely well with elderly people or people who are moving a little slower," Forman said. “So I think he provides intervention, psychological intervention on that level for sure.”
Trooper also devotes time to fighting animal abuse and bringing in donations. His fame, Froman says, has helped draw thousands for local organizations like Animal Friends Humane Society, the organization that first took him in.
“You see that instant gratification. Peoples’ eyes light up. They think he’s this great celebrity,” Forman said. “They’re like, ‘Oh my God, here he comes, here he comes!’ So that’s really the fun part of being out with him.”
Trooper is still young. He just turned one in December and celebrated with a birthday party. Forman says he is heading to puppy school soon.
As he ages, she explains Trooper may start to slow down. Until then, they are making plans to expand by launching a non-profit called “Trooper’s Treasures.”
It will be a way for Trooper to pay it forward, thanking those who did not give up on him by giving back.
“I love it. It’s great, and he’s doing good work, so I’m all on board with that," Forman said.
Trooper is currently collecting donations to help with Animal Friends’ Bark 'n' Purr ball on March 21. He will be a guest of honor at the event.
You can follow Trooper’s journey and learn more about upcoming events he will be attending through The Trooper Telegraph Facebook page.
