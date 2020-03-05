Police Beat Thursday: Woman charged with child abuse, man charged with drunk driving after dog locks him out of truck

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Among the reports at the Salisbury Police and Rowan Sheriff’s Departments on Thursday were cases involving child abuse, driving while impaired, and a strangulation assault:
-Sasha Corvette Brewer, 34, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse by Salisbury Police. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a home on Pearl Street on Wednesday. Brewer is accused of beating her daughter with an electrical cord.
-Police responded to a call at the Rowan ABC store at 1636 W. Innes Street on Wednesday afternoon to help a driver who told them that he was locked out of his truck by his dog. When officers arrived they charged the driver, Michael Smalls, 62, with driving while impaired.
-Archibald Dortu Wah, 39, was charged with assault by strangulation. Salisbury Police investigated the incident on Tuesday.
-The Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Nathan James Rose, 31, with discharging a weapon into occupied property on School Street in Cleveland.
-Deputies charged Dorothy Cline Parker, 69, with failure to vaccinate a dog. Parker was charged earlier this week by Salisbury Police for animal cruelty after an investigation by Rowan Animal Services.
