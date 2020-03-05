Person killed in west Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in west Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened on Saratoga Drive near the intersection of North Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, one person was pronounced dead. That person has not been identified.
Detectives are investigating a homicide in the area.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests, suspects or persons of interest.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
