Person killed in crash involving tractor trailer near schools in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Lancaster, South Carolina Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened on Rocky River Road near Buford Circle, just down from Buford Middle and Elementary schools around 2:20 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Chevrolet Malibu was headed south on Rocky River Road when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went left of center and collided with the tractor trailer.
The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was pronounced dead on the scene. That person was not identified.
The tractor trailer driver was not injured. There were no other passengers or injuries.
Troopers did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.