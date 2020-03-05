2 people found dead in creek in Charlotte, investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police found two people dead in a creek Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Park.
Around 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a female body lying in the creek bed. The victim was pronounced dead by officers. Her name has not been released.
As officers continued to canvass the area, a second body was found around 200 yards upstream. This victim was also pronounced dead by officers. Their name has not been released.
Homicide detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death. Once the Medical Examiner’s Office has reviewed all evidence related to the case, CMPD says they will provide an update with the cause and/or manner of the victim’s death.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
