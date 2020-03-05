Novant Health Rowan offering free screening of ‘Resilience’ movie

The movie is free and will be shown at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center – Linn Classroom (Source: Submitted)
By David Whisenant | March 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 3:30 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is inviting the community to attend screenings of Resilience, a documentary film about how Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can impact a person’s physical and mental health later in life.

Researchers have discovered toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death.

Date: Friday, March 6 – noon to 2 p.m.; 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13 - noon to 2 p.m.; 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center – Linn Classroom

612 Mocksville Avenue

Salisbury, NC 28144

