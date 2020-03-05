N.C. coronavirus patient dined at Raleigh restaurant, officials say

View this post on Instagram

so•ca was contacted today by the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services to inform the restaurant that the individual who tested positive for the Coronavirus in Wake County dined with so•ca on Saturday evening. “When the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services showed up early this afternoon, we compiled a list, using our reservation and point of sale systems, of all guests who could have potentially been in contact with the individual. We were able to bleach, rinse and sanitize every piece of silver, glassware, plate, table, door handle, touch screen, etc. and Lysol every chair and cushion before dinner service. You name it, it got cleaned and sanitized today. This is the cleanest restaurant in the Triangle tonight” owner Sean Degnan explained. The Wake County Department of Health and Human Services is primarily concerned with people who had sustained contact within a 6 foot radius of the person for 10 or more minutes on Saturday evening. so•ca has followed all guidelines given to them by the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services, including sanitizing and bleaching all surfaces, in order to clean surfaces that may have potentially been in contact with that individual. The restaurant has also provided the Department of Health and Human Services a list of staff members and fellow diners who were in close contact with the individual. so•ca is doing everything in their power to limit any exposure, and the Department of Health and Human Services is reaching out to those patrons and staff members directly. so•ca urges patrons to contact the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services immediately at 919-250-4462 if you have any symptoms including mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.