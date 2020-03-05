Mecklenburg Co. health officials give update on coronavirus preparedness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During Wednesday’s Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting, Chairman George Dunlap requested Mecklenburg County Public Health Director, Gibbie Harris, to give an update on how the county is preparing and protecting against coronavirus.
Harris says with no positive cases in Mecklenburg County, the county is operating under what’s called a First Level response – basically prevention. That means health officials are encouraging you to wash your hands and stay home if you think you’re sick.
But notice how that doesn’t include “distancing yourself from people.” The county just can’t determine if that’s effective right now and they’re waiting for further guidelines on “social distancing” which are expected to be released by the end of this week.
Health officials say if Mecklenburg County ends up getting a confirmed case, that’s when the county moves into Second Level response, which includes quarantines and isolation.
If someone is quarantined, that means the individual was potentially exposed to someone or somewhere with a confirmed positive case of coronavirus. When in quarantine, you would be expected to stay home for 14 days, and remove yourself from your normal activities such as work or school, for that amount of time.
If someone is in isolation that means they have tested positive and are infected with the coronavirus. They would be put in isolation under health official’s guidelines until officials have determined they are no longer sick.
Yes; according to county health officials. but those people tested negative. They ended up having the flu or a different respiratory like a sickness. They also didn’t say how many people have been tested.
“We have had individuals tested [for coronavirus] over that couple of months in this community, none of them have tested positive," says Harris
Physicians can request a test if they believe a patient is showing symptoms. All of the tests have to go to the state lab; which means it takes longer to get those test results back. Mecklenburg County doesn’t have the ability to physically test in the county; those tests have to be done at the state lab.
With spring break coming up, travel is a question on everyone’s minds. Here’s their advice:
“If you’re going to a location where we know there are cases, such as a Seattle, I would suggest thinking twice about going to that location. If you’re traveling to one of those four countries when you come back, the expectation is that you’re quarantined for 14 days," says Harris.
Those four countries are those with a level 3 travel notice. That includes Italy, Iran, South Korea and China. More information on travel guidelines from the CDC here.
Anyone in Mecklenburg County can call the hotline and it’s free. Call it to report if you think you have systems or even if you just want to talk to someone to get more answers. That number is 980-314-9400.
