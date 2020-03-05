Mary King has an idea on how to keep Christine in the loop every morning

Christine Sperow’s new night-side schedule might have a couple of 4 a.m. wake up calls

Mary King, John Carter, and Christine Sperow chat about the morning news over coffee
By Matthew Chandler | March 5, 2020 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:42 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -

Mary King is no stranger to WBTV News This Morning. She joined the team in August 2019 to anchor the Alert Center. King has now transitioned to the anchor desk, stepping into the role previously held by Christine Sperow for 11 years. We sat down with John, Mary, and Christine to talk about everything from morning show advice and working with John Carter to 4 a.m. wakeup calls and John’s morning whistling. Watch WBTV News This Morning weekdays starting at 4:30 a.m.

