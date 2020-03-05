Law enforcement chase stolen ‘Bobcat’ down busy Wilmington roads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies were involved in a unique pursuit in Wilmington Wednesday night.
Video submitted by WECT viewer Sheldon Hamilton shows multiple law enforcement vehicles converged at Martin Luther King Jr Parkway and College Road. Amid the blue police lights, you can see a white Bobcat pass through the intersection with a trail of patrol cars behind it.
Though it wasn’t a speedy pursuit, reaching speeds of approximately three miles and hour, viewers say traffic was backed up around College Road briefly Wednesday evening.
The piece of equipment was stolen from Mayfaire, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilmington police say the driver was operating a skid-steer loader “erratically” and that’s when the sheriff’s office began to pursue them. WPD became involved when the driver crossed into the city limits.
The chase went up Military Cutoff Road, to Gordon, to College, to Lennon, to Market and over to Cardinal before deputies subdued the suspect near the Inland Greens subdivision.
Officials have not released who the person was or what charges they face.
There are no reports of damage involved in the incident.
