Kontoor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Thursday reported net income of $28.8 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 97 cents per share.
The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $652.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $96.7 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.
Kontoor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share.
Kontoor shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTB