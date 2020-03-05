Kiwanis Pancake Festival Friday and Saturday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Salisbury’s tastiest traditions is set for Friday and Saturday as the Salisbury Kiwanis Clubs hosts the annual Pancake Festival.
The event will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30-10:30 a.m. in the main gym of the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA on Jake Alexander Blvd.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from club members or at the door during the festival. Children aged 10 and under in attendance will be given a free ticket at the door.
This particular Pancake Festival coincides with the 100th anniversary year for the Salisbury Kiwanis Club. The first pancake Festival was held in 1957 at the Salisbury City Park Recreation Center. In 1986 the event moved to the Salisbury Civic Center, and then to the Hurley YMCA in 2004.
Money raised from the Pancake Festival goes to support Kiwanis Charities that benefit children in Salisbury and Rowan County.
