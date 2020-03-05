Kindergartner dresses as school security officer for ‘Dress as Your Favorite Person Day’

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (WBTV) - It wasn’t a difficult decision for an Arkansas boy to decide who he wanted to be for “Dress as Your Favorite Person Day."
Easton, a kindergarten scholar at Lester Elementary in Jacksonville, Arkansas, dressed up as his “favorite school security officer” - officer Jeffery Cross.
Jacksonville North Pulaski School District posted photos of Easton and Cross side-by-side Wednesday morning.
From the yellow shirts to the black pants, the two were quite a pair. Cross’ shirt had the word “SECURITY” spelled across the back, while Easton’s read “JUNIOR SECURITY.”
According to THV11/KTHV, the 5-year-old chose to dress up like Cross because “he keeps me safe,” Easton said.
The boy’s mom made him the shirt so he could surprise Cross at school, THV11/WTHR reports.
