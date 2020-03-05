Kindergartner dresses as school security officer for ‘Dress as Your Favorite Person Day’

Easton, a kindergarten scholar at Lester Elementary in Jacksonville, Arkansas, dressed up as his “favorite school security officer” - officer Cross. (Source: Jacksonville North Pulaski School District)
By Jennifer Miller | March 5, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:17 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (WBTV) - It wasn’t a difficult decision for an Arkansas boy to decide who he wanted to be for “Dress as Your Favorite Person Day."

Easton, a kindergarten scholar at Lester Elementary in Jacksonville, Arkansas, dressed up as his “favorite school security officer” - officer Jeffery Cross.

Jacksonville North Pulaski School District posted photos of Easton and Cross side-by-side Wednesday morning.

Check this out! 💛🖤. Today is "Dress As Your Favorite Person Day" at Lester Elementary. Kindergarten scholar Easton...

Posted by Jacksonville North Pulaski School District on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

From the yellow shirts to the black pants, the two were quite a pair. Cross’ shirt had the word “SECURITY” spelled across the back, while Easton’s read “JUNIOR SECURITY.”

According to THV11/KTHV, the 5-year-old chose to dress up like Cross because “he keeps me safe,” Easton said.

How awesome is this? 💛🖤 Officer Cross and BGLE student Easton are being featured tonight at 10 pm on KTHV Channel 11 News. #JNPTitans #BuildingFutures

Posted by Jacksonville North Pulaski School District on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The boy’s mom made him the shirt so he could surprise Cross at school, THV11/WTHR reports.

