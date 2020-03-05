SNAXPO 2020, an international snack industry convention, canceled in Charlotte due to travel restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SNAXPO, the self-proclaimed “most comprehensive event devoted exclusively to the international snack industry,” is canceling its 2020 Charlotte convention due to travel restrictions.
Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of SNAC International, released a statement Thursday regarding cancellation of SNAXPO20.
“SNAC International has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual main event, SNAXPO 2020, scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the coming days and weeks, we will be investigating all possible options, including rescheduling the event in 2020,” Avery said.
The statement says the cancellation comes as a result of the impact of significantly reduced anticipated attendance related to recent corporate travel restrictions.
Avery says SNAC International will immediately begin the process of providing refunds for all registration fees.
“We will also be reaching out to all exhibitors and sponsors to offer full compensation for their booth registration fee and sponsorship investment, as well as to discuss their interest in reinvesting those funds in support of a future SNAC International event,” Avery said. “We are committed to serving the needs of the snack industry and its supply chain and will stay in close contact as we have more information to share.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.