Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR's first race in 2021 will take place on a road course. It's part of a Speedweeks shakeup at Daytona International Speedway. The track announced several changes to the start of the annual racing season. They include running the exhibition Busch Clash on the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the Daytona infield. There will also be seven races as well as Daytona 500 pole qualifying in a six-day span. The tweaks eliminate two traditional off days at the track leading into NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500.