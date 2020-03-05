Former Landis town manager files suit against town for breach of contract

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Landis town manager Roger Hosey has filed suit against his former employer; the Town of Landis.
“Today I filed a lawsuit in Rowan County Superior Court seeking compensation for breach of contract and violation of my civil rights by the Town of Landis, as well as compensatory and punitive damages against Mayor Meredith Bare Smith personally for slander,” Hosey posted on social media.
The story began in February of 2018 when town manager Reed Linn resigned after the State Bureau of Investigation announced it was investigating him and former finance officer Ginger Gibson for embezzlement. Kenny Isenhour filled in as interim town manager before Hosey’s appointment.
In August, Hosey was appointed town manager after a unanimous vote from the Board of Aldermen. Hosey was to be paid $87,000 a year, a sum that included his duties as town manager, deputy police chief and information-technology network manager.
Five months later after a new mayor and new aldermen took office, they voted to fire Hosey. Mayor Meredith Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Stewart and Alderwoman Katie Sells voted to fire Hosey, while Aldermen Tony Corriher and Darrell Overcash voted against the motion.
At the time, Mayor Smith said Hosey was terminated due to “just cause." It’s a term that appeared in Hosey’s contract saying that he would receive severance if terminated “without cause.”
“Just cause” is defined as a felony conviction or conviction of any crime that involves moral turpitude. When asked by a reporter from The Salisbury Post, neither Alderwoman Katie Sells nor Smith would say which conviction was relevant in Hosey’s case.
“The newly elected Landis Board majority terminated Mr. Hosey’s employment as town manager without giving him an opportunity to work with them and implement their policies and priorities,” said Ellis Hankins, the attorney for Roger Hosey. “Then they breached the employment agreement by refusing to make required payments after termination, and damaged his good reputation with a false statement.”
“We made repeated efforts to settle this dispute without litigation, including an offer of mediation. But the Board majority refused to discuss a reasonable settlement in good faith, so they’ve left Mr. Hosey with no choice but to seek enforcement of his rights in court," Hankins said.
The complaint filed by Hosey names the Town of Landis as a defendant. Mayor Meredith Bare Smith, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Stewart, and Alderwoman Katie Marie Sells are also named in both their official and individual capacities. Aldermen Tony Corriher and Darrell Overcash are also named, but only in their official capacities. It stresses that neither of them are responsible for “any of the wrongful acts asserted in the complaint.”
The complaint seeks monetary damages for breach of contract, damages for violation of Mr. Hosey’s constitutional rights because of a “defamatory and stigmatizing statement” made by Mayor Smith that she knew to be false without an opportunity for a “name clearing” hearing and compensatory and punitive damages against Mayor Smith in her individual capacity for slander per se.
In a Facebook in which he included a press release about the lawsuit, Hosey thanked the citizens of Landis, saying “thank you for the opportunity to serve you over the past thirteen years. It had always been my intent to retire from Landis, but unfortunately my plans were cut short. I will forever treasure the many friendships and memories which I made in Landis. I wish each of you the best in the future.”
Hosey also recently posted that he was recently admitted to the Fraud & Forensic Accounting Masters program at West Virginia University.
