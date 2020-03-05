Florida Congressman wears gas mask on House floor during vote on coronavirus funding

WASHINGTON (CNN/WWSB) - A Florida Congressman raised some eyebrows while the House prepared to vote on emergency funding to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Republican Representative Matt Gaetz wore a gas-mask on Wednesday to the floor of the House during the vote.
The measure would put billions of dollars towards combating coronavirus as concerns rise over the spread of the disease. The move comes as the number of cases of the virus in the U.S. rises above 100 and the number of deaths approaches a dozen.
However, Vice President Mike Pence says the American public's risk of contracting the novel coronavirus "remains low," stressing that there is "no need for Americans to buy masks."
Gaetz ultimately voted in support of the bill. It remains unclear what statement he was trying to make by wearing the mask in the first place.
Gaetz told The Hill, “Look, members of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly through the dirtiest airports. We touch everyone we meet. If anyone’s gonna get coronavirus, it’s gonna be the people on that floor, so I want to be ready.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.