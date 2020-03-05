First Alert: Thursday’s scattered showers precede a sunny, warm weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A steady plume of moisture continues to d rain showers and storms across the Deep South and into the Carolinas with the majority of the activity remaining south of I-85.
While few heavy downpours will track across the Piedmont of South Carolina through the afternoon, most areas north of the state line should only anticipate a few widely scattered through the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Overnight clouds will gradually thin out paving the way for chilly conditions into your Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across the WBTV viewing area before topping out in the mid 50s under sunny skies Friday afternoon.
Expect a couple rounds of winter weather (Friday and Saturday) across the higher elevation as colder air rushes into the region.
In the Piedmont and across the Foothills, we'll enjoy dry and mostly sunny skies through the weekend as temperatures climb from the 20s overnight into the upper 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. We'll remain dry as the workweek begins, but the rain chances will creep up by midweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
