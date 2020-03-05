First Alert: Cold, wet weather returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been declared for today as rain will move up from the south. It will also be cold today with temperatures stewing around the upper 40s to near 50° from start to finish.
There will be a sharp cut-off of heavy rain right around Charlotte. Folks living south of Charlotte and into the South Carolina upstate could see up to one inch of rain while areas just north of Charlotte may see only a quarter inch or less.
The mountains may not get very much rain at all. A sharp gradient such as this is usually the case with storm systems that cut across Georgia headed for the Carolina coast.
Chances for rain will quickly decrease this evening and as skies clear and colder air rushes in overnight we’ll fall back to the 30s Friday morning.
Good news follows today's rain. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around Friday and over the weekend. Drier and cooler air settles over the region Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s before milder middle 60s return Sunday and Monday.
There appears to be something for everyone this weekend from great ski conditions in the mountains to sunny and seasonal weather for everyone else – it’s a great outdoor weekend forecast!
Don’t forget to push your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The Fire Department also recommends you change your batteries in your smoke detectors.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
