Federal inmate dies following ‘altercation’ at N.C. jail, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal inmate being held in the Orange County Detention Center died after an “altercation” on Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Maurice Antoine King, 34, of Durham, was taken to Duke University Medical Center following the altercation and later died there.
King was a federal inmate being held in the detention center “pursuant to an agreement between Orange County and the US Marshals,” officials said.
According to investigators, it’s believed that “King and several other inmates had a verbal altercation. The matter escalated between King and at least one other inmate.”
All involved parties are currently being interviewed, officials said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been informed of King’s death. The FBI requested the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conduct the investigation, authorities said.
Authorities did not say what crimes King was serving time for, but he is a registered sex offender in the state of North Carolina. Records show King was convicted of three counts of kidnapping against a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a minor in February 2006.
The sheriff’s office said more information will be released as it becomes available.
