Employee shot during armed robbery at soul food restaurant in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee was shot during an armed robbery at a soul food restaurant in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The incident happened around noon at Mr. C’s Restaurant on N. Tryon Street, near Craighead Road north of uptown and Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. Police say the employee was rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.
Officers detained one person at the scene, but have not made any details about that person public.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
