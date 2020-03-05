Deputy involved in crash with tractor trailer in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer in Iredell County Thursday, according to officials.
The two-vehicle wreck happened around noon at the intersection of Teeter Road and Hwy 152 - Landis Highway - in Coddle Creek, just east of Mooresville. Officials with Highway Patrol say the deputy was turning left when the truck, carrying sand, collided with the patrol car.
The tractor trailer could be seen overturned just off the roadway. Troopers at the scene said one lane of the road would be closed until the truck was removed.
The trooper was not injured. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
There is no word on any possible charges and no names have been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.