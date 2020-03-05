Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify man who robbed Captain D’s at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man responsible for robbing a fast food restaurant on Freedom Drive.
The incident happened February 20 just before 9 p.m. at the Captain D’s restaurant on Freedom Drive.
Surveillance video from the business shows a man at the front counter. Police say the man ordered food, but pulled out a weapon once the clerk opened the cash register.
“When the register opened, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance video shows the Captain D’s employee back up once the suspect points a gun at him. According to the police report filed with the CMPD, the employee who was robbed is just 16 years old.
“It probably could have turned violent. Luckily, they did what the suspect asked and they lived to see another day,” said Johnson.
Surveillance video shows the suspect run off after grabbing money from the register. Johnson explained that the area surrounding Freedom Drive has seen other dangerous incidents.
"This is in the same vicinity as a gas station that was robbed last year where the clerk of a convenience store was actually killed,” said Johnson.
50-year-old store clerk Ismael Doumbia was shot and killed during a robbery at a Shell Station on Freedom Drive in June of 2019. The business is just down the road from Captain D’s.
Johnson is hopeful someone will recognize the suspect from the Captain D's robbery because surveillance images show a clear picture of the man's face.
“We love it. We love when people go in and feel that they don’t need to cover up and give us a good glimpse of their face so we can put it out to people so we can make a swift arrest," said the detective.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.