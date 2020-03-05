$250,000 bond for Akron daughter accused of stabbing her mom to death

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old daughter accused of murdering her mom, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday morning in Akron Municipal Court.
Sydney Powell’s bond was set at $250,000.
Akron police said Brenda Powell, 50, died Tuesday after being stabbed to death by Sydney inside their home.
Akron officers were called to their home in the 1900 block of Scudder Avenue around 12:45 p.m. to do a welfare check.
The caller was someone from the University of Mount Union, where Sydney attended from August 2018 to December 2019. He became concerned while on the phone with Sydney, who didn’t show up at school.
A detective called 911 to explain “They were on the phone, and there was a lot of screaming going on. He couldn’t really say if it was a physical fight, but he heard like a lot of yelling and screaming going on and then he tried calling back twice and there was no call back.”
When officers entered the home, they found Brenda with life-threatening injuries.
EMS rushed Brenda to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Police said Sydney had minor injuries and was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment.
She will be back in court on March 25.
A spokesperson with Akron Children’s Hospital told 19 News Brenda worked there for 28 years in Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.
