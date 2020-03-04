4-year-old NC girl abducted from preschool, officials say

Imonie Arily Stanback was taken around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday from Freedom Preschool on W Swannanoa in Liberty, North Carolina. (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
March 4, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 8:02 AM

LIBERTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for an endangered 4-year-old North Carolina girl believed to have been abducted from preschool Tuesday afternoon.

Imonie Arily Stanback was taken around 1:15 p.m. from Freedom Preschool on W Swannanoa in Liberty, North Carolina.

Deputies say Stanback was abducted by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the girl.

The 4-year-old is described as being around 3’0” and 45 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a glowing bow, a gray Old Navy jacket, and orange and white shirt, black tights, and blue and white socks.

Deputies believe the girl may be in a white Traverse traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Liberty Police Department at 336-622-9053.

