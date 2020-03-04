7-year-old boy shot while sleeping in north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old boy is hurt after someone shot into his home as he slept early Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. at a home on Dervish Lane near Eastfield Road.
The boy sleeping inside the home was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital to be treated.
The investigation is ongoing and police have not released a possible motive.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
