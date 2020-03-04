Thank you for 11 wonderful years, Christine!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Morning team | WBTV) - After 11 amazing years, Christine Sperow is leaving WBTV for another adventure. While we will miss her dearly, her next chapter takes her closer to her family.
Christine has anchored coverage of countless breaking news events in Charlotte. Christine’s reporting has also earned her a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award and Salute to Excellence Awards from the National Association of Black Journalists.
Christine’s anchoring, reporting and covering breaking news also earned her recognition from the Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards, Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) and Texas Associated Press Broadcasters.
Christine has been part of our WBTV family for more than a decade and we wish her the very best! Below is a letter, from us to her.
"Christine,
Our colleague, our friend, our soulmate. Boy does time fly when you’re having fun and wow we’ve had some fun over the years. You first said hello to the people of Charlotte on March 11, 2009, has it really been that long?
The joy you brought to the team was immediate and the fun was only just getting started. You hadn’t been here for long when we watched and celebrated as you become a Mom for the first time. Camryn came a little early and it was touch and go there for a while but you took it all in stride.
In 2011, baby Will came along, completing your family of four… and look at those kids now! While we talk a lot about the fun, we also recognize the seriousness of our work and how passionate you are about that. Your commitment to journalism was clear from the beginning.
We’ve watched you interview some of the biggest names in the business, the nation… and you did so with grace, even when asking the tough questions. But, out of all the projects and interviews, there was one in particular that stole your heart. Every year when the walls of the St. Jude Dream Home go up, tickets go on sale, and the winner walks through the front door for the first time – you’ve been there.
One of the best traits has been your ability to connect with people, with out viewers, with those who live in the community. That was never more apparent than when you were co-hosting Carolina Camera. Oh, the days of Carolina Camera where we traveled, learned new things, met new people and… played a prank or two.
It’s hard to imagine this set without you running to your seat with seconds to spare, the morning editorial meeting with the “Christine start time vs. the actual start time,” or this team, this family – without you. We may not thank you for eating all the bacon, but we do thank you for the laughs, the stories you told, the work you did and your commitment to making us the best morning team in Charlotte.
Thank you for 11 wonderful years,
Your WBTV This Morning family. "
