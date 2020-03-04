Tennessee governor orders flags flown at half staff after deadly tornadoes

Flags flown at half staff outside TDOT office (Source: TDOT)
March 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 6:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee ordered flags to be flown at half staff at all state office buildings and at the Capitol in honor of the lives lost in Tuesday’s devastating tornado outbreak.

Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi shared a photo of the flags in front of the TDOT offices on Twitter.

"We encourage all Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families across our state that are facing tragedy today," said Governor Lee on Twitter. "Thank you to our first responders for working around the clock to keep us safe on this difficult day."

