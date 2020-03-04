A short break from the rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday’s front has stalled just to the south of the Charlotte area, so rain chances for most of the WBTV area will be much lower today. There is a 20% chance of a stray shower south and east of I-85, but with a little drier in northern sections, there will likely be more sunshine along and north of I-40.
High temperatures today with run close to 60°. The shower risk gradually ramps up tonight with overnight lows in the 40s.
A First Alert has been declared for Thursday as we'll have more rain crossing the area. The rain will pick up overnight carrying into Thursday morning as a wave of low pressure moves in from the southwest into the Carolinas.
At this point, it appears that the focus of much of the rain will be south of the state line, with most neighborhoods picking up less than a half inch of rainfall. Chances for rain will gradually decrease Thursday evening.
Thursday will be cooler with afternoon readings in the lower 50s before even colder air rushes in overnight sending us into the 30s Friday morning.
Good news follows Thursday's rain. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around Friday and over the weekend. Drier and cooler air settles over the region Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s before lower to middle 60s return Sunday and Monday.
Don’t forget to push your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The Fire Department also recommends you change your batteries in your smoke detectors.
Hope you have a great hump day
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
