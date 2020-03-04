S.C. Representatives hold press conference concerning transgender sports policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On March 4, State Representatives Ashley Trantham, Garry Smith, John McCravy along with female high school and collegiate athletes and Concerned Women of America will gather at the State House to announce their support for the Save Women’s Sports Act.
This legislation comes after South Carolina High School League’s 2016 decision to pass a transgender policy that would allow biological males who identify as transgender to compete against biological women and girls.
The Save Women’s Sports Act would essentially not allow transgender women to compete athletically in high school or collegiate sports competitions against other women and girls.
Advocates for the bill say that their goal isn’t to prevent transgender women from competing all together but to ensure that women who aren’t transgender have a fair chance at scholarships and other merits when competing in sports.
A press conference will be held on the first floor of the S.C. State House at 9:15 a.m.
