Salisbury asks for no more delays in state and federal government action to protect water supply

The full statement from the city reads: The City of Salisbury today asked for help from President Trump, North Carolina’s U.S. Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Congressmen Ted Budd and Richard Hudson, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (called FERC), Governor Roy Cooper, and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (or DEQ). The City Council by resolution requested that the State of North Carolina and the United States government immediately require the implementation of flood protection measures the State and Federal Government mandated in 2015 and 2016 to prevent the disruption and destruction of infrastructure that is essential for the operation of Salisbury’s water supply system.