Rowan County fish arcade shut down after raid

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fish arcade in Rowan County has been raided and shut down.
Officials conducted the raid Tuesday at the Granite Quarry Arcade on Salisbury Avenue in Granite Shoppes. Officials seized cash, machines and computer towers connected to the fish games.
The Rowan Sheriff’s Office sent the arcade a shut down request letter last month but the arcade chose to remain open.
Citing complaints from the public, robberies, and other criminal activities associated with these types of businesses, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office informed owners of local fish arcades that they must cease operation by January 20.
