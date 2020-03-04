Rain roars back into our area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s hard to go more than two days around here this year without dealing with more rain arriving. With that in mind, grab your raincoat and umbrella.
And set your alarm clock a little early Thursday morning as the rain will already be overspreading the greater Charlotte region causing wet roads and slow-downs.
There will be a sharp cut-off of heavy rain right around Charlotte. Folks living south of Charlotte and into the South Carolina upstate could see one to two inches of rainfall while areas just north of Charlotte may see only .a quarter inch of rain or less.
Cooler air will be the other focal point of this forecast as daytime temperatures will drop back into the 50s Thursday through Saturday with low below freezing both Saturday and Sunday morning. As with everything else lately, that won’t last long either as highs will bounce back up to around 70 by early next week.
There appears to be something for everyone this weekend from great ski conditions in the mountains to sunny and seasonal weather for everyone else – it’s a great outdoor weekend!
- Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas
