Plane headed to Tuscaloosa crashes in Georgia, deputies say there are multiple fatalities

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX5 Atlanta) - A plane crash has shut down multiple roadways in Oconee County, Ga. Oconee County deputies say there are mulitple fatalities.
FAA Air Traffic Controllers told FOX 5 in Atlanta they lost contact with a Piper PA-46 at about 4:35 p.m., as it was flying over the county enroute from South Carolina to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed off of Elder Road. They said the wreck was "fully involved, secondary explosions."
SKYFOX 5 flew over the area where the plane went down around 5:45 p.m. and could see multiple crews canvassing a wooded area.
Hog Mountain, High Shoals, Rays Church, Maxey Road and Elder Road are all closed due to the wreck.
