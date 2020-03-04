Over 35 still missing after fatal Tennessee tornadoes; several victims identified

Over 35 still missing after fatal Tennessee tornadoes; several victims identified
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, left, prays with Kayla Cowen, right, as Cowen looks through rubble in hopes of finding a neighbor Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Lee was touring damaged areas and met Cowen as she was searching. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By WVLT Staff | March 4, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:28 AM

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least 24 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.

Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that multiple people were unaccounted for.

Officials said they don't believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.

They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:

Rachel Baughman

Katherine Julian

Penny Penelope Cole

Dwight Gentry

David Phillips

Maureen Langford & Andi Otis

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy, Jr.

Denton Nelson

Douglas Loftis

Rick Stegill

Ryan Packinghan

Steven Mayo

Karissa Solberg

Breanna Shelby

Joyce Wilson

Cleburn Rice

Putnam County officials said to call (931) 646-4636 if you are on this list.

Putnam County officials identified 17 of 18 people who were killed in Tuesday's tornado outbreak:

Jessica Clark – 30s female

Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female

Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female

Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female

Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male

Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male

Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s

Todd Koehler – male in his 50s

Sue Koehler – female in her 50s

Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female

Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13-year-old female

Keith Selby – male

Cathy Selby – female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female

One female victim who is thought to be 30-35 in age has not been identified.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.