Officials say more than 70 people unaccounted for following deadly tornadoes in Putnam County
Tornado damage in Putnam County March 3, 2020. (Source: Senator Paul Bailey/WVLT)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 3, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:57 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.

Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that 77 people were unaccounted for.

Officials said they don't believe all those 77 are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.

They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:

  1. Jennifer Thornton
  2. Beverly Garren
  3. Amanda
  4. Heather Brouhard
  5. Deanna Berry
  6. Mike Davis
  7. Misty Rittenberry
  8. Carol Carter
  9. Ashley Brendle
  10. Amy Morgan
  11. Joyce Garrett
  12. Lisa Burgess
  13. Derek Davis
  14. Jackie Murphy
  15. Christina Taylor
  16. Jon West
  17. Belinda Brown
  18. Anne Meruski
  19. Marilyn Scensky
  20. Armando Capuzo
  21. Moris Bilbrey
  22. Teresa Patterson
  23. Theresa Locke
  24. Tommy and Thomas Saunders
  25. Rachel Baughman
  26. Tommy Curtis
  27. Kristina Hardin
  28. Heidi Slyer
  29. Luciano Gonzalez
  30. Mary Gibson
  31. Katherine Julian
  32. Krystal Renfro
  33. Doreen Black
  34. Ryan Hunter
  35. Chris Ryans and Brandi Sherrill
  36. Belinda and Willy Harris
  37. Jeff Littrell
  38. Jolen Billingsley
  39. Patricia Kennedy
  40. Breanna John Letts
  41. Tom and Sandy Jones
  42. Penny Penelope Cole
  43. Margie Dyer
  44. Thomas Weinblatt
  45. James Mullins
  46. Charles Henley
  47. Gene and Francis Gregory
  48. Velma Hammock
  49. Gloria Bos
  50. Phyllis Burchett
  51. Jarvis Matheney
  52. Charles Spurlock
  53. Diana and Robert Smith
  54. Linda Harness
  55. Katherine Misflin
  56. Jane Reed
  57. Kevin Smith
  58. Jenia and Kenny Biles
  59. Alex Horn
  60. Michael Bowers
  61. Heather Hassen
  62. Edna Kramer
  63. Shirley and Clyde Ford
  64. Iris Walker
  65. Dwight Gentry
  66. Betty Newman
  67. Alyssa Thompson
  68. Fannie Patterson
  69. Maryann Cordero
  70. Stephanie Lander

Putnam County officials said to call 931-646-4636 if you are on this list.

Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60% through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.

WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.

Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.

A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.

