Officials say more than 70 people unaccounted for following deadly tornadoes in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.
Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.
Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that 77 people were unaccounted for.
Officials said they don't believe all those 77 are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
- Jennifer Thornton
- Beverly Garren
- Amanda
- Heather Brouhard
- Deanna Berry
- Mike Davis
- Misty Rittenberry
- Carol Carter
- Ashley Brendle
- Amy Morgan
- Joyce Garrett
- Lisa Burgess
- Derek Davis
- Jackie Murphy
- Christina Taylor
- Jon West
- Belinda Brown
- Anne Meruski
- Marilyn Scensky
- Armando Capuzo
- Moris Bilbrey
- Teresa Patterson
- Theresa Locke
- Tommy and Thomas Saunders
- Rachel Baughman
- Tommy Curtis
- Kristina Hardin
- Heidi Slyer
- Luciano Gonzalez
- Mary Gibson
- Katherine Julian
- Krystal Renfro
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Chris Ryans and Brandi Sherrill
- Belinda and Willy Harris
- Jeff Littrell
- Jolen Billingsley
- Patricia Kennedy
- Breanna John Letts
- Tom and Sandy Jones
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Margie Dyer
- Thomas Weinblatt
- James Mullins
- Charles Henley
- Gene and Francis Gregory
- Velma Hammock
- Gloria Bos
- Phyllis Burchett
- Jarvis Matheney
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Linda Harness
- Katherine Misflin
- Jane Reed
- Kevin Smith
- Jenia and Kenny Biles
- Alex Horn
- Michael Bowers
- Heather Hassen
- Edna Kramer
- Shirley and Clyde Ford
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Betty Newman
- Alyssa Thompson
- Fannie Patterson
- Maryann Cordero
- Stephanie Lander
Putnam County officials said to call 931-646-4636 if you are on this list.
Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60% through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.
WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.
Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.
A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.
